Adele celebrates new album with Nicole Richie & custom cocktails as CBS special draws great ratings

Monday night, Adele treated fans and friends to an early listen of her album 30, which officially arrives on Friday.

She posted photos of her listening party on Instagram, and captioned them, “Cocktails and crying all around.” The first photo shows Adele addressing her guests in a beautiful copper, brown and silver short dress that the New York Post reports is Oscar de la Renta.

One photo shows a table lit by a candle with the words “Easy On Me” — the first single from 30 — written on it, while another pic has a list of the custom cocktails guests enjoyed. The choices included an “I Drink Wine” spritzer and “My Little Love ‘Tail,” both named after songs on the album, as well as an Aperologetically Adele Spritz.

One of the guests was Adele’s close pal, Nicole Richie, who posed for a photo with Adele and some other guests, one of whom is clutching a green pillow with “30” written on it.

And because Adele doesn’t take herself too seriously, she also included a photo of herself sticking her tongue out, crossing her eyes and cradling her boobs while a guy — whom we assume was fixing her microphone pack — holds onto her waist. At least, we hope he was fixing her microphone pack.

Meanwhile, the ratings are in for Adele’s CBS special, One Night Only. According to Billboard, the show attracted the biggest Sunday night audience for any entertainment show so far this season, averaging 9.92 million viewers. That’s more than watched this year’s Oscars.

