Adele cries onstage after connecting with widower at her Las Vegas show

Raven B. Varona

Adele‘s team shared a “very special moment” that recently happened during her Las Vegas residency.

The official @AdeleAccess account posted an Instagram video that starts with Adele walking through the theater while belting out “When We Were Young.” While interacting with the audience, the singer took notice of a man a few rows back showing her a picture of his wife on his phone. As she walks by, he places a hand over his heart.

Adele returned to the stage and dedicated her performance of “Someone Like You” to the gentleman, but it later dawns on her why the man’s wife wasn’t in attendance.

“When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I see little stories of people happening,” the singer explains while wiping away tears as she points to the widower. She then asks her audience if they can “see him holding his phone up.”

“I think that’s his wife on his phone, and I don’t think she’s here and it just really moved me,” she tearfully says. “It looks like you’re here on your own and … I’m just so sorry. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

She further apologizes, “I’m so sorry I didn’t realize what you were showing me until I was already over there.”

The man in attendance wasn’t identified.

Adele spoke of how she sees “these little pockets of people’s lives” when she walks through the crowd during her residency, which she says she finds “so beautiful.”

Weekends with Adele wraps March 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.