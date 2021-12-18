Adele, Ed Sheeran lead BRIT Awards nominations

Simon Emmett

Adele and Ed Sheeran are among the leading nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

Both Adele and Ed have four nominations, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year — “Easy on Me” and “Bad Habits” respectively — as well as Best Pop/R&B Act. Additionally, Adele’s 30 and Ed’s Equals are both up for Mastercard Album of the Year.

Other nominees for Song of the Year include Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s “Cold Heart” and “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals. Dua is also up for Best Pop/R&B Act, while Glass Animals and Coldplay are up for Best Rock/Alternative Act. Coldplay is also up for Best Group.

Notably, gender-based categories have been removed.

In the International categories, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish are up for Artist of the Year, while BTS, Silk Sonic, Måneskin and reunited Swedish icons ABBA are up for Group of the Year.

International Song of the Year nominees include:

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Måneskin – “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”

Polo G – “Rapstar”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

The 2022 BRIT Awards will be handed out February 8, 2022 at London’s O2 Arena and livestreamed globally on YouTube.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.