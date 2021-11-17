Adele encourages John Mayer to give marriage a try

Simon Emmett

Adele isn’t allowing her divorce to ruin her opinion on marriage. In fact, she hopes notorious bachelor John Mayer settles down with the love of his life one day.

“You should get married,” she told John during their recent interview on SiriusXM. “Yes, I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage.”

Adele, 33, acknowledged that her advice may come as a surprise, especially since some believe she “gave up” on her marriage with ex Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a nine-year-old son, Angelo. The “Easy on Me” singer explained she doesn’t regret marrying Konecki and, although she couldn’t “really say why,” revealed she is “definitely open to marriage again.”

“The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life and, sadly, it didn’t work out, but I miss being married,” Adele confessed before flashing a thumbs-up to John, who was clearly moved by her honesty. He placed a hand to his chest and let out a small “aww” before promising Adele, “I’m gonna get myself married… one of these days.”

“You should,” Adele shot back with a grin.

John, whose past romances have included Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry and others, is not believed to be dating anyone at the moment.

