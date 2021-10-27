Adele, Justin Bieber, BTS among top nominees for 2021 People’s Choice Awards

So far this year, Adele’s put out exactly one single, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting a bunch of nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.
The “Easy On Me” singer is up for Female Artist of 2021, Song of 2021 and Video of 2021 at the annual ceremony, which will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on December 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
BTS and Justin Bieber are also up for multiple awards: BTS is up for Group, as well as Song and Video for “Butter” and “My Universe.” Justin is up for Male Artist, plus Song, Collaboration and Video for “Stay” and “Peaches” and Album for Justice. Lil Nas X is nominated in those same categories.
Olivia Rodrigo is up for Female Artist, Song and Video for “good 4 u,” New Artist and album for SOUR. Other artists with multiple nominations include Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and The Kid LAROI.
A new category this year is Pop Special of 2021, where nominees include Pink‘s documentary All I Know So Far, Billie’s The World’s A Little Blurry, Justin’s Our World and Demi Lovato‘s Dancing with the Devil.
You can vote now online at VotePCA.com or on Twitter with the category hashtag and nominee hashtag.
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2021
“Butter,” BTS
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Up,” Cardi B
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Culture III, Migos
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
MONTERO, Lil Nas X
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
“Butter”, BTS
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
“LOCATION,” KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“STAY,” The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
“You Right,” Doja Cat, The Weeknd
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
Friends: The Reunion
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah with Meghan and Harry
P!nk: All I Know So Far
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
