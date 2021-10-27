Adele, Justin Bieber, BTS among top nominees for 2021 People’s Choice Awards

NBCUniversal

So far this year, Adele’s put out exactly one single, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting a bunch of nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The “Easy On Me” singer is up for Female Artist of 2021, Song of 2021 and Video of 2021 at the annual ceremony, which will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on December 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

BTS and Justin Bieber are also up for multiple awards: BTS is up for Group, as well as Song and Video for “Butter” and “My Universe.” Justin is up for Male Artist, plus Song, Collaboration and Video for “Stay” and “Peaches” and Album for Justice. Lil Nas X is nominated in those same categories.

Olivia Rodrigo is up for Female Artist, Song and Video for “good 4 u,” New Artist and album for SOUR. Other artists with multiple nominations include Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and The Kid LAROI.

A new category this year is Pop Special of 2021, where nominees include Pink‘s documentary All I Know So Far, Billie’s The World’s A Little Blurry, Justin’s Our World and Demi Lovato‘s Dancing with the Devil.

You can vote now online at VotePCA.com or on Twitter with the category hashtag and nominee hashtag.

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

THE GROUP OF 2021

BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2021

“Butter,” BTS

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Up,” Cardi B

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

MONTERO, Lil Nas X

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

“Butter”, BTS

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

“LOCATION,” KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

“INDUSTRY BABY,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“STAY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

“You Right,” Doja Cat, The Weeknd

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

Friends: The Reunion

Justin Bieber: Our World

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Oprah with Meghan and Harry

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3



