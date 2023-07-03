Adele reveals her pick for best karaoke track and her own go-to song

Raven B. Varona

No doubt millions of people have attempted to perform Adele’s songs during karaoke, but Adele herself believes that it’s a song by another artist that’s the most “fun” to do during a night of drunken singing.

In a fan-posted video taken at one of Adele’s recent Weekends with Adele shows in Las Vegas, the “Skyfall” singer is seen discussing karaoke songs with a few members of her audience. “You know what’s the best karaoke song to do?” she says. “‘Bad Romance’ by Lady Gaga.” She then goes on to sing the “ra ra ah ah ah” intro, and raves that the song is “so fun.”

However, Adele then adds that in the song, when Gaga “starts speaking French, I’ve got no idea what she’s saying.” FYI, Gaga is simply singing the French translation of “I want your love and I want your revenge,” one of the lines from the song.

Last year, Billboard ranked “Bad Romance” as the 33rd best karaoke song of all time. Number one was Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Adele also reveals in the video that her go-to karaoke song is “Proud Mary.” We assume she means the iconic Ike & Tina Turner version of that song and not the original version by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.