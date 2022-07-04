Adele says she was a “shell of a person” after “brutal” reaction to Las Vegas postponement

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

The backlash that Adele experienced after she abruptly called off her Las Vegas residency back in January turned her into a “shell of a person,” the singer told told BBC Radio.

Appearing on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s program Desert Island Discs, which aired on Sunday night, Adele revealed, “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down. I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”

However, Adele admitted, “I was a shell of a person for a couple of months,” she continued. “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

Adele insisted that the show as it was simply wasn’t “good enough,” adding, “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money.”

Addressing why she hasn’t given fans any updates as to when the residency might be rescheduled, Adele told the program, “Of course I could be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day being like, ‘I’m working on it.’ Of course I’m working on it! I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.”

In February, Adele told talk show host Graham Norton that the residency would “absolutely 100%” happen this year. On Friday, the BBC reports, she told the audience at her concert in London’s Hyde Park that she’d been announcing the dates “very, very soon,” and she was waiting for one more piece of equipment to be ready.

