Adele subtly addresses the rumors with one Instagram post: “Rich sends his love”

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Adele is the queen of the low-key denial. With just one Instagram post, she’s managed to shut down the rumors that she’s miserable and has gone into hiding in the wake of her Las Vegas residency cancellation, that she’s canceled an upcoming award show performance, and that her relationship is on the rocks.

Adele posted a photo of herself laughing and holding a playing card, along with the caption, “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

There have been a number of tabloid reports that one of the reasons that Adele’s residency didn’t make its launch date is because she’d been preoccupied with her allegedly “volatile” romance with Rich Paul, and had been spending all her time yelling at him on the phone. So let’s put that rumor to bed.

There were also reports that Adele had canceled a February 8 performance at the BRIT Awards — the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys — even though the performance had never even been announced. Now, Adele has confirmed that she will, in fact, be appearing at the prestigious award show, where she’s up for four trophies.

And finally, there have been so many varying reports about the “real reason” Adele postponed the residency that it would ease fans’ minds to know what the plans are going forward. Adele announced in her post that she’s going to be “popping in to see Graham for a chat” seems to indicate that she may be ready to reveal those details, since “Graham” is British talk-show host Graham Norton. Stay tuned!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.