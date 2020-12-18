Adele teams up with ex-Pearl Jam drummer Matt Chamberlain for new album

Adele‘s highly-anticipated album doesn’t have a release date yet but we know who she’s been working in the studio with: former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Chamberlain.

Speaking with the U.K. paper The Sun, the drummer dished about getting to work with the powerhouse singer on her upcoming record.

“I just got to work on some new music for Adele and to hear that voice in my headphones was giving me chills. It was just so powerful and emotive,” he said.

“You know her voice, but to be across the room from somebody doing that, it’s just insane. You hear it on the radio and whatever and you go, ‘Yeah it’s really good’, but to be in the room with these people and feel that energy, it’s just so heavy,” he added.

According to the publication, Chamberlain was in the studio with Adele just last week and spilled that she’s also been working with songwriter Rick Nowels, who has helped pen melancholy songs for Lana Del Rey and Madonna.

“She’s writing new material with…Nowels,” the drummer shared. “She wanted to do it with some drums so we just put our masks on; she was in the room.”

In February, Adele announced that her fourth studio album would be released in September. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been delayed: She later told a fan that she had no idea when it would actually come out. When she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, she said that the album was “not finished.”

By Danielle Long

