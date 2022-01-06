Adele teases “Oh My God” music video with retro, black-and-white clip

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Buckle up, Adele fans! Looks like the “Easy on Me” singer is getting ready for something big and wants you to be prepared for it.

“Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it,” she cryptically wrote on Instagram Thursday.

Adele then revealed in a brief, black and white teaser that she is giving her single,”Oh My God,” the music video treatment. In the short clip, she is standing in front of a large ring light. For the first few seconds, she is obscured by shadows as she begins to raise her arms. Then, finally, at the last second, the lights flick on and reveal Adele, who is dressed in a style reminiscent of the early ’60s.

Her hair is swept back in a headband and styled in a flicked up bob. As for Adele’s retro outfit, she’s wearing what appears to be a fitted, brocade gown accessorized with a short cape and arm-length gloves.

The music video drops Wednesday, January 12, at 12 p.m. ET.

