Adele welcomes famous jeweler home from the hospital with pals Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz

Never underestimate the relationship stars have with their jewelers.

Adele came out of hiding to welcome Beverly Hills jeweler Martin Katz home from the hospital, where he nearly died of COVID-19, says journalist Robert Kovacik on his Facebook page.

He posted a photo of Adele and her pals Nicole Richie and her husband Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz and her husband Joel Madden, Benji’s twin, and actress Zoe Saldana, all holding up signs reading “Welcome Home Martin.” Adele appears to be blowing on a party noisemaker. All the stars, including Adele, were dressed way down.

The celebs apparently live in the same neighborhood, so it makes sense that they’d be gathering to welcome home a beloved neighbor after such a trying ordeal. But Katz has been a jeweler to the stars for years, providing bling for just about every major female celeb you can name, from Celine Dion and Mary J. Blige, to Salma Hayek, Jennifer Aniston, Jane Fonda and Sandra Bullock.

