Adele’s ﻿’30’ ﻿is now the top-selling vinyl record of 2021

Simon Emmett

Adele swept away all the competition for the best-selling album of the year, and now has dominated another category — vinyl. 30 is officially the top-selling vinyl record of the year.

30﻿ has dominated not only the ﻿Billboard ﻿200 chart for the past four weeks, it also claimed the top spot on the Vinyl Albums chart at the same time. Just last week, another 41,000 vinyl copies were sold, boosting 30‘s overall record sales to 234,000.

That number was enough to dethrone ﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s evermore﻿, which previously claimed the title of best-selling vinyl record after selling 232,000 copies over the past year.

In all, Adele’s ﻿30﻿ sold 1.21 million albums — either digital, vinyl and in CD form — since its November 19 release. Last week, fans snatched up an additional 146,000 copies, allowing 30 to become the first album in over a year to top the Billboard 200 for four straight weeks.

The last album to enjoy that honor was Taylor’s folklore, which spent its first five weeks at number one.

