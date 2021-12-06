Adele’s 30 keeps the holidays at bay on both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts

Simon Emmett

Adele is not letting go of her number one spot on the Billboard 200 and has topped the chart for a second week. Although 30‘s numbers have dropped more than 60 percent since its historic release, the album is still making major strides in both sales and in streaming.

30 moved an additional 288,000 units in its sophomore week of release, a feat no other album has accomplished since 2018. The last time an album enjoyed such big numbers in its second week was Drake‘s Scorpion, which sold 335,000 units.

Fans snapped up an additional 225,000 copies of 30 and streamed it 81.33 times during its second week, allowing it to easily maintain its lead over Taylor Swift‘s Red (Taylor’s Version) — which sits at number two on the chart.

It also looks like many young fans of Olivia Rodrigo have been asking Santa for a copy of her debut album SOUR because the album’s sales went up by over 50 percent. Olivia claimed fourth place on this week’s chart.

Speaking of the holidays, Michael Bublé’s Christmas is currently at number three on this week’s chart and ﻿Vince Guaraldi Trio﻿’s A Charlie Brown Christmas has returned to the top 10 — at number 10.

Adele is also keeping a vise-like grip on the Billboard Hot 100, with “Easy on Me” claiming its sixth week atop the chart, but some holiday staples are hot on its heels. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay” is currently serving as a buffer, with a holdout in second place.

﻿Mariah Carey﻿’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” skyrocketed to number three this week while ﻿Brenda Lee﻿’s “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree” dances at number four. Bobby Helms‘ “Jingle Bell Rock” rounds out the top five.

