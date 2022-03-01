Adele’s ’30’ was officially the world’s best-selling album of 2021

Simon Emmett

The final numbers are in, and Adele‘s long-awaited album 30 is officially the world’s best-selling album of 2021, according to the Independent Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

30 tops the organization’s Global Album All Format Chart, Global Album Sales Chart and its very first Global Vinyl Album Chart for 2021. After its release in November, the album sold over five million copies in less than two months.

Just so you know, the All Format Chart includes sales, digital downloads and streaming, while the Album Sales chart tallies physical albums and digital album downloads.

As for the other albums that sold well last year globally, the All Format Chart’s top five include Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR at number two, followed by Justin Bieber‘s Justice, Ed Sheeran‘s = (Equals) and The Weeknd‘s After Hours, despite it being released in 2020.

Completing the top 10 are Dua Lipa‘s Future Nostalgia, The Kid LAROI‘s F*ck Love mix tape, ABBA’s Voyage, country star Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous, and Doja Cat‘s Planet Her.

Some of the albums that made it into the IFPI’s Global Vinyl Album Chart of bestsellers for last year include such oldies as Fleetwood Mac‘s Rumors, The Beatles‘ Abbey Road, Nirvana‘s Nevermind and Pink Floyd‘s The Dark Side of the Moon. Taylor Swift also had two entries on that chart: evermore and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.