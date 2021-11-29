Adele’s “Easy On Me” is back to being the #1 song in America

Simon Emmett

Following the resounding success of her best-selling album 30﻿, Adele‘s “Easy On Me” has recaptured the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Not only that, a new song of hers has debuted in the top five — “Oh My God,” which is in fifth place on the chart.

“Easy On Me” not only leads the Hot 100 for a fifth non-consecutive week, it’s also the most-streamed song and the most-played song on the radio this week. No other song has done that since 2017 when ﻿Luis Fonsi﻿ and ﻿Daddy Yankee’s﻿ “Despacito” collaboration with Justin Bieber ruled the Hot 100, Streaming Songs and Radio Songs charts.

Adele also notched another feat. With both “Easy On Me” and “Oh My God” taking residence in the Hot 100’s top five, this marks the second time since Adele had two top five simultaneous hits. The last time this happened was in 2012, when “Set Fire to the Rain” and “Rolling in the Deep” rocked the charts.

﻿30, which is the singer’s fourth studio album, was released on November 20. It not only shot to the top of the ﻿Billboard ﻿200 albums chart﻿, it also is the best-selling album of 2021 after 692,000 copies flew off the shelves in its first week of release.

