Adele’s “Easy on Me” is now her longest-running number-one song on ‘Billboard’Hot 100

Adele is celebrating her latest milestone after “Easy on Me” remained the top song on the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-making 10th week.

The song now ties Adele’s “Hello,” which previously held the sole record as her longest-running number one.

“Easy on Me” remains a darling on streaming services after clocking an additional 14.3 million streams in the U.S., and, on the sales side, sold an additional 5,200 copies. The track now boosts Adele into the top 10 of artists with the most cumulative weeks spent at number one, tying her with Elton John and Bruno Mars in ninth place with 34 weeks each.

Adele also broke a record thanks to her successful new album 30, which extended its reign atop the Billboard 200 for a 10th week — making her the only artist to have a two number-one songs and albums for 10 weeks. The last time she simultaneously topped both charts was in 2015 and 2016 with “Hello” and the 25 album.

Whether or not “Easy on Me” will hang on for another week at number one remains to be seen. Gaining new ground on the Hot 100 is the viral “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” song from Disney’s Encanto, which jumped two spaces to second place. It’s the second song in Disney history to go to number two on the chart.

Speaking of Encanto, the movie created another hit song after “Surface Pressure” rose to number 10 on the Hot 100, making Encanto the first and only Disney film to generate two songs that reached the Hot 100’s top 10.

Rounding out the top five are Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” at three, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay” at four and “Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black at number five.

