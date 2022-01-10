Adele’s “Easy on Me” reclaims top spot on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

CBS via Getty Images

With the holidays officially over, Adele has reclaimed the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. “Easy on Me” has now notched its eighth week atop the chart.

“Easy on Me” is now officially Adele’s second-longest-running song at number one on the chart after besting the seven-week run that “Rolling in the Deep” enjoyed over a decade ago. Her song that spent the most time at the the top of the Hot 100 currently is “Hello,” which topped the chart for 10 weeks in 2015 and 2016.

“Easy on Me” was streamed 15.8 million times over the past week and sold an additional 8,000 copies.

In second place is The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay” and, rising to a new high on the Hot 100 is Glass Animals, who sits at number three with their viral hit “Heat Waves.”

With this, the British band has made Billboard history by spending the most weeks climbing up into the top five. The song debuted at number 100 in January 2021 and spent the past 51 weeks ascending to its current spot. The previous record-holder was Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, whose “I Hope” took 45 weeks to break into the top five.

Also making waves on the chart is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s new animated movie Encanto. The viral hit rounds out the top five, after Ed Sheeran‘s “Shivers.” The track is only the fifth Disney song to break into the top five on the Billboard 100 — following Frozen‘s “Let It Go,” The Lion King‘s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Pocahontas‘ “Colors of the Wind” and Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World.”

The Encanto soundtrack is currently number one on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.