After collab, The Kid Laroi now shares a manager with Justin Bieber…and Ariana & Demi too

Daniel Prakopcyk

The Kid Laroi‘s come up isn’t stopping anytime soon. After collaborating with Justin Bieber on Justin’s latest album, JUSTICE, the Australian singer and rapper has signed with Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, reports Variety.

That means Laroi is now part of the SB Project roster, a stable of artists that not only includes Justin, but also Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly and Dan + Shay.

Still, it’s the connection with Justin that probably means the most to Laroi. The “Without You” artist told Variety in April that it was watching Justin’s 2011 documentary “Never Say Never” when he was just seven years old that inspired him to make music his career.

Amazingly, Laroi says that after he and Justin recorded “Unstable” together for JUSTICE, they’ve become close friends, and even play basketball together every weekend. “It’s crazy, that’s my boy now,” Laroi told Variety.

