After Meghan Markle, fans clamor for Oprah to sit down with Britney Spears

After her blockbuster interview with Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, what can Oprah Winfrey do for an encore? Talk to someone who’s embroiled in an equally “Toxic” situation, of course.

Following the sit-down with the former royal couple, fans jumped online to beg Oprah to speak to Britney Spears next. The singer has been top of mind lately due to the unauthorized documentary Framing Britney Spears — which has seemingly forced our entire culture to reassess how she was treated in the past — and her controversial conservatorship, which inspired the #FreeBritney movement.

“OPRAH DO BRITNEY SPEARS NEXT,” implored one fan.

“I hope after this interview, Oprah and Meghan march over to Britney’s house and free her too,” wrote another.



“Say it with me now: CBS Presents Oprah with Britney Spears” fantasized one Twitter user, while another posted pics of Britney and Oprah next to one of The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda using The Force and captioned it, “Manifesting Oprah interviewing Britney Spears next.”



“Oprah’s next tell all interview should be Britney Spears and I’ll die on this hill,” declared another fan.



Of course, it’s unclear whether Britney would even be allowed to do such an interview under the current terms of her conservatorship. At issue is the fact that Britney reportedly doesn’t want her father Jamie Spears to be in charge of her affairs, with some believing he’s unjustly enriched himself in that position.

However, Mr. Spears’ lawyer tells People, “Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it.”

