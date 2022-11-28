After turning 30, Miley Cyrus thanks fans for “kind birthday wishes”

Gotham/GC Images

Miley Cyrus turned 30 on Wednesday, November 23, and over the weekend, she gave fans a peek at her birthday celebration.

On Sunday, Miley posted a photo of herself grinning behind a white-frosted cake studded with candy bars. “30. Thankful for all the love and kind birthday wishes,” she wrote in the caption. Celebrities such as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Lisa Rinna and Kesha all added birthday wishes in the comments section.

Miley’s godmother Dolly Parton posted a promotional photo of the two together for Miley’s upcoming NBC New Year’s Eve special, which Dolly’s co-hosting. “Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can’t wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!” she wrote in the caption.

The celebration appeared to be a bit more sedate than her 21st birthday party, which, as US Weekly reported at the time, included a cake that depicted Miley nude with pot leaves covering her private parts, guests like Kelly Osbourne, Liam Payne and Niall Horan of One Direction, Wiz Khalifa and Emma Roberts, and a $24,000 customized motorcycle — a gift from dad Billy Ray Cyrus. TMZ reported that strippers were also part of the celebration.

