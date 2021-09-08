AJ McLean, Lance Bass & Nick Lachey to present at the MTV VMAs

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Representatives from your three favorite boy bands will be on hand at this Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Lance Bass of *NSYNC and Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees are among the presenters on the show, which will be hosted by Doja Cat. Maybe they’ll announce that all three groups are going on tour together in 2022 — something that 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons joked about back in June.

Other presenters at Sunday’s show include Ja Rule, Ashanti, 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Travis Barker and Hailey Bieber. Hailey’s presence is no surprise given that her husband, Justin Bieber, is the show’s top nominee and will also be performing.

Other performers on the show include Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, The Kid LAROI, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more. The VMAs will air live from Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

