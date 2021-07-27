AJ Mitchell announces debut album, ‘Skyview,’ out September 10

Epic Records/Vol 1 Records

AJ Mitchell has announced details of his long-awaited debut album.

Titled Skyview, the album will be released on September 10, with tour dates to follow shortly after. It will feature AJ’s previously released tracks, including the top-40 singles “Stop” and “Slow Dance,” featuring Ava Max, as well as “Growing Pains,” “Cameras On,” and his most recent track, “One More Fight.”

“Skyview is the summary of my artist journey up until now,” AJ says in a statement. “As a kid, the Skyview Drive-In theater was a place in my small town of Belleville, Illinois that had the power to transport me into a world of endless possibilities. Today, Skyview is proof that anything can happen if you are willing to take the risk and do the work necessary to make any dream come true.”

AJ’s 21-date Skyview 2021 U.S. tour will kick off September 13 in St. Louis, MO and wrap in Phoenix, AZ on October 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. local time on DriveInMakeout.com/tour.

