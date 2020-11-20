AJR announces 'One Spectacular Night' livestream

Credit: Denelle & Tom Ellis

2020 may not have been the greatest year, but AJR plans to close it out with a “Bang!” anyway.

The brother trio has announced One Spectacular Night, a livestream concert set to take place the day after Christmas, December 26.

According to a press release, the virtual show will include “all of the stops to bring the event to life in epic fashion.”

“The musicians thread together a set of fan favorites with a theatrical arc and explosive production complete with lots of lightning, lasers, and illusions,” the release reads. “The sights and sounds of the ultimate AJR concert ensure One Spectacular Night will more than live up to its name.”

For ticket info, visit AJRBrothers.com.

The livestream follows AJR’s pair of drive-in concerts this past August in Philadelphia.

