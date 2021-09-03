Alessia Cara’s third album, ‘In the Meantime,’ arrives Sept. 24

Def Jam Recordings

A while back, Alessia Cara said that the characters’ names in her video for “Shapeshifter” were an Easter egg that gave a hint about her new album. Well, now we understand what she was talking about.

Alessia’s third album, In the Meantime, will arrive September 24. The album’s title was spelled out in the first few letters of the “Shapeshifter” characters’ names: INga, THEodoro, MElba, ANita and TIMEa.

Explaining the album’s title, Alessia wrote on Twitter that it refers to “what I’ve been up to in the meantime, meantime between life & death. lots of symbolism I’ll talk more about!” The album cover shows her sitting inside a large bubble, which she said represents “fish in a bowl, seclusion, introspection.”

In addition to “Shapeshifter,” In the Meantime features Alessia’s current single “Sweet Dream.” After announcing it, she wrote on Twitter, “so excited to finally start this new era. best thing I’ve made so far & so so much more coming love you thanks for waiting #inthemeantime let’s gooo!”

