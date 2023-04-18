Alicia Keys is giving the Keys to the Summer on new tour

Courtesy Live Nation

Alicia Keys is personally giving fans the Keys to the Summer when she heads out on tour this June.

The trek follows her sold-out The Alicia + Keys World Tour, but will feature a new set list, and a reimagined and redesigned concert experience.

“The Keys to the Summer Tour is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

The Keys to the Summer Tour kicks off June 28 in Fort Lauderdale before traversing to 22 other North American cities, including Atlanta, Memphis, Boston, Toronto and New Orleans. Tickets for the outing, produced by Live Nation, go on sale April 21 at 9 a.m. local time.

Before then, fans can attempt to secure tickets via the Alicia Keys Fan Club and Keys Soulcare presales starting April 18 at 1 p.m. ET and the Spotify, Live Nation, Ticketmaster and venue presales, which will begin April 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

Alicia Keys will venture to Latin America this May to continue her The Alicia + Keys World Tour.

