Alicia Keys releases new holiday song off first Christmas album, ‘Santa Baby’

Alicia Keys Records

Alicia Keys is feeling the Christmas spirit, as she dropped her holiday song, “December Back 2 June,” on Friday.

The original track is from her first Christmas album, Santa Baby, due out on November 4. It is also the debut release from the 15-time Grammy winner’s self-titled label, Alicia Keys Records. The album is now available for pre-order on her website.

The “Girls on Fire” singer posted the album cover on Instagram with the caption, “I know it’s not even Halloween yet, but I had to let y’all know first! Santa Baby Nov 4th. Just in time for good vibes.”

The album features four original songs and seven holiday classics, including “The Christmas Song,” “Ave Maria,” and “Christmas Time Is Here.”

Santa Baby follows Alicia’s previous studio album, Keys, which she released in December 2021.

