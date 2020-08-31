All I want for Christmas is…a Mariah Carey special on AppleTV+

It’s the last day of August, but Mariah Carey is already in full planning mode for her favorite time of the year.

The diva will star in Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special for Apple, which will feature music, dancing, animation and a story about bringing the entire world together. The special will star Mariah and surprise guests.

It’s the latest entry in the stream of content that Mariah has produced around her holiday hit, which already includes two Hallmark movies, a children’s book, a home video, an Amazon special, a YouTube special, various tours and holiday shows.

Mariah’s memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey arrives September 29, while her two-disc compilation album The Rarities drops October 2.

By Andrea Dresdale

