All the details on Mariah Carey’s new ‘Music Box’ 30th anniversary release

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings

The digital version of the 30th Anniversary Expanded Edition of Mariah Carey‘s third album, Music Box, is out now, and we’ve got all the details on what it includes and when the CD and vinyl will be available.

“I feel so grateful to have the ability to share this moment with you all,” Mariah writes on Instagram about the new release. “As I’m sitting here listening to the album, I’m filled with a myriad of emotions, thoughts and memories – going from sadness, to regret, joy, nostalgia, and amazement. Thank you for being here with me on this journey.”

In addition to the digital version, a limited-edition cassette version of the original album is also available now, only through Mariah’s official store and Urban Outfitters. A three-CD and four-LP version of the expanded edition with all the unreleased goodies can be preordered now from Mariah’s store, Amazon and other retailers, with a ship date of February 24, 2024.

On September 12, a mini-documentary called Making of “Dreamlover” — one of the #1 hits from the album — will premiere on Mariah’s YouTube channel. Other video content you can expect includes a Making of Music Box mini-documentary and a What’s In MC’s Music Box social media series featuring clips from Mariah.

On September 14, an animated video offering even more insight into the making of the album will debut on Mariah’s YouTube channel.

Music Box is one of the bestselling albums of all time, with more than 28 million copies sold worldwide. It produced two number-one hits, “Dreamlover” and “Hero,” plus the #3 hit “Without You,” a cover of a 1970 song by the British band Bandfinger that singer/songwriter Harry Nilsson took to #1 in 1972.

Here’s the track list for the package:

Disc One – Music Box (Original)

“Dreamlover”

“Hero”

“Anytime You Need a Friend”

“Music Box”

“Now That I Know”

“Never Forget You”

“Without You”

“Just To Hold You Once Again”

“I’ve Been Thinking About You”

“All I’ve Ever Wanted”

“Everything Fades Away”

Disc Two – Bonus Tracks

“All I Live For (Extended Version)

“Endless Love” (duet with Luther Vandross)

“Do You Think of Me”

“Workin’ Hard”

“My Prayer”

“Hero” (2009 Version)

“Anytime You Need a Friend” (Extended Mix)

“Music Box” (A capella)

“Dreamlover” (Live from Top of the Pops)

“Without You” (Live from Top of the Pops)

“Dreamlover” (Def Club Mix)

“Anytime You Need a Friend” (C&C Club Version)

“Anytime You Need a Friend” (Soul Convention Remix)

“I’ve Been Thinking About You” (Terry Hunter Remix)

“Workin’ Hard” (Terry Hunter Remix)

Disc Three – Mariah Carey Live at Proctor’s Theater, NY – 1993

“Emotions”

“Hero”

“Someday”

“Without You”

“Make It Happen”

“Dreamlover”

“Love Takes Time”

“Anytime You Need a Friend”

“Vision of Love”

“I’ll Be There” (featuring Trey Lorenz)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.