All The Hollandaise (Lil Nas X Parody) | Young Jeffrey’s Song of the Week

BREAKFAST: The Meal of Champions. Instead of Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” it’s Young Jeffrey’s “All the Hollandaise”

Full Lyrics:

I Went to a Breakfast Cafe

They said about an Hour was the Wait.

Pardon my French, I do not give a CREPE.

I wake up in the Morning, and here’s what I Crave

GIGANTIC Patty Cakes & Bacon Piled High…

Stack’ em Taller than the Buildings in Dubai.

If I get a steak, you better Make it Chicken Fried!

Been drooling on the Menu, cuz I really can’t Decide

Waffles with Huckleberry Jam…

Double Decker Omelettes, tiny bits of Ham…

Waitress! You better get a Pen…

Cuz when I order breakfast, keep up if you can.

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT, OMELETTE WITH CHEESE…

AND A SEPARATE BOWL OF ONLY HOLLANDAISE!

COFFEE FROM A POT, WAFFLE TOWER PLEASE,

AND A CHILD’S PANCAKE, WITH A SMILEY FACE, LIKE…

MMMMM, MMMMMM, MMMMMMM,

MMMMM, MMMMMM, MMMMMMM,

Wait, Wait!

I see Other Orders Arriving!

And I get so damn Jealous, I’m writhing!

That Bagel looks so Appetizing!

If I just stole a Bite, would you mind it?

OH, OH, OH, DENNYS

Grand Slam Crammed in the Hole where I speak

Ham in a Pan, is the SPAM that i seek,

Grand Slam Once again, that’s my Tenth in a week.

IT REMINDS ME,,,

Of that Song with Megan & Cardi B.

I crave a “WAP”, Every Morning.

That Means “WAFFLES AND PANCAKES” to Me (MORE WAP PLEASE?!)

Champagne, Mimosas never End.

Happy Getting Trashed, at Barely 10am.

Breakfast Burritos in my Hand,

Put away more Sausage than an Only Fans…

BREAKFAST IN THE MORN’, BREAKFAST IN THE EVE,

BREAKFAST IN THE BATHROOM, ON A DINNER TRAY…

PUT IT IN MY WILL, WHEN I AM DECEASED,

SEND AN EGGS BENNY, DOWN INTO MY GRAVE, WITH

All The Hollandaise (mmm, mmm, mmm)

Slip in a Hash Brown Beside It

Syrup on my Face (mmm, mmm, mmm)

If you dont love Breakfast, You Lyin!

I Eat So Much Eggs (mmm, mmm, mmm)

I could make a Chicken Start Crying

Watch out Frosted Flakes,

A Cereal Killer’s Inside me!

Just Wanna Smother you Uh!

A Little Sugar on T-UH!

Squeeze MRS. Butterworth’s, UH!

Until her syrup come UH!