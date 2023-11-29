Ally Brooke is “trying” to reunite Fifth Harmony

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Earlier this year, Ally Brooke reconnected with her former Fifth Harmony group mate Dinah Jane at a party, and now, she’s apparently working on “some sort of reunion,” she tells Billboard.

“We’re women now and we have grown so much and we have done our own thing, gone our own ways and gone our own path. And now we’re together in a different light,” she explains, adding, “I’m trying to reunite with them, so I think some sort of reunion may happen.”

In 2018, Fifth Harmony, which at that point included Ally, Dinah Jane, Normani and Lauren Jauregui, went on an indefinite hiatus. Camila Cabello left the group in 2016.

Meanwhile, after dabbling in Latin music, Ally has returned to pop with her single “Gone to Bed.” She tells Billboard, “There is 100 percent an album, but that will be for next year … [w]e’re just beginning to work on it and we have a lot that’s in store.”

Ally also has a holiday EP out called Under the Tree, which features the title track and her take on three Christmas classics.

