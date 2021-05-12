Ally Brooke says being in Fifth Harmony was a “traumatizing” experience

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

On the first episode of her new podcast The Ally Brooke Show, Ally Brooke admits she “didn’t enjoy” her time in Fifth Harmony.

The singer reflected on her time in the girl group, saying it was a “traumatizing” experience despite their incredible success.

“We will be in the history books. That’s pretty incredible. We had hits, such anthems and great songs,” Ally says. “But just being honest, because I feel like having my own show calls for me to just be real and open with you guys…I hate saying this, my time in Fifth Harmony…I didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t love it.”

She says there was a lot going on behind-the-scenes and that she didn’t trust a lot of people that were in their inner circle.

“So much toxicity,” she says. “So much abuse. So much abuse of power. So much mental abuse. Verbal abuse. It’s horrible, and to me it’s a shame, because we were so big. I should have enjoyed myself more. I did so much for the group.”

She went on to say that she’s “proud” and “thankful” for Fifth Harmony, but that “it’s a balance of being grateful, but also being okay with the fact that things were not okay for me.”

“It was traumatizing, and some things I’m comfortable sharing, but some things I’m still not yet ready,” she adds.

The original group — including Ally, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Normani — was formed on X Factor in 2012. Camila left the group in 2016 and Fifth Harmony went on indefinite hiatus in 2018.

