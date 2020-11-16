Ally Brooke surprises cancer survivor who turned to Fifth Harmony for strength during treatment

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke is paying it forward to a fan who relied on the band’s music during her cancer battle.

Caitlin, who is 16 years old, was diagnosed with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) when she was 12 years old and required a stem cell transplant.

However, to receive it, she had to isolate at the hospital for 100 days. During the wait, she would listen to Fifth Harmony and take comfort in the girl group’s single “BO$$.” The teen went onto explain she would sing it every day, which “brought light to my parents and all the nurses” who overheard her.

Caitlin, a survivor who has been cancer-free for four years, had no idea she would meet one of her idols when sharing her story with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society over the weekend.

While she was chatting with the organization, she had no idea Brooke was waiting to speak directly to her as part of the society’s Random Acts of Light movement.

When the Dancing with the Stars finalist flashed on her screen, Caitlin’s jaw dropped and she quickly placed a hand over her mouth.

“I’m so honored that I and we could be such a beautiful part of your journey to give you so much light and hope and joy in such a hard time in your life,” Brooke shared with the delighted teen. “That is so special to me, honestly, that our song helped you.”

The two then chatted about the significance of “BO$$,” with Brooke adding that it was one of her favorite 5H songs “because it was so empowering.”

Brooke also expressed she will “always remember” that her song held such meaning to Caitlin because “that’s something that’s so beautiful.”