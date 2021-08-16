Ally Brooke working on Spanish-language album, new single coming later this year

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Ally Brooke‘s next musical move will be en español.

Billboard reports that the “Low Key” singer has signed a new record deal and is recording her first Spanish-language album, which will feature collaborations with both Latin and pop artists. One of the partners in her record deal is entertainment attorney Simran A. Singh, whom Ally met through her friend Suzette Quintanilla, the sister of Ally’s idol, the late singing superstar Selena.

Singh, who also works with Latin superstars Daddy Yankee, Ozuna and Anuel, tells Billboard, “We began working [together] and I said, ‘What do you think about doing a Spanish album?’ She said she’d love to and we instantly clicked.”

The former Fifth Harmony member will debut her new music during Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami the week of September 20. She’ll release a new single after that.

Speaking to Hola! magazine about the project, Ally says, “My album’s going to be very diverse. So there are songs that are: get ready to dance, get ready to have a good time, and kind of just have fun. Really fun, uplifting songs, very female empowered anthems, and also there are some vibey songs.”

“I feel like maybe my audience won’t expect that, but being able to be in this new chapter in my life where I have a new team now, I’m working with the new system, it’s just given me such vibrant energy in life and inspiration,” she adds. “And it’s unlocked a part of me that I’ve never been able to unlock before.”

Last year, Ally released her first book, Finding Your Harmony.

