American Idol recap: ﻿Top 5 revealed after two test positive for COVID

ABC/Raymond Liu

The Top seven pulled double-duty on Sunday night’s episode of American Idol.

With help from mentor will.i.am, the contestants were tasked with singing two songs. The first challenge was to pick a song that’s gone viral on TikTok and the second was a song in honor of Mother’s Day.

Not everyone hit the stage live on Sunday, though. At the beginning of the show, Ryan Seacrest announced that both Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson tested positive for COVID-19 and were quarantined in their hotel rooms. However, as the saying goes “the show must go on,” so Fritz’s practice performances were used for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie to judge, while Noah performed from his room.

Ryan also had the honor of surprising Christian Guardino with a video message from Michael Bublé, who invited the Idol contestant to sing with him during the finale show.

The host also revealed that whoever makes it into the Top five, will be whisked off to Resorts World Las Vegas to be mentored by Grammy-award winner and Idol alum Carrie Underwood.

After the night’s performances, here’s who made the Top five and who was eliminated.

Top Five:

Noah Thompson: “Painted Blue” Sundy Best and “Landslide” Fleetwood Mac

Nicolina: “Alone” Heart and “Light In The Hallway” Pentatonix

Huntergirl: “you broke me first” Tate McRae and “Like My Mother Does” Lauren Alaina

Leah Marlene: “Electric Love” Børns and “Sanctuary” Nashville Cast feat.Charles Esten, Lennon & Maisy

Fritz Hager: “All My Friends” Fritz Hager and “The Ocean” Fritz Hager

Eliminated:

Jay: “I Have Nothing” Whitney Houston and “A Song For Mama” Boys II Men

Christian Guardino: “Lonely” Justin Bieber and “Dear God” Smokie Norful

American Idol returns Monday, May 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.