Amid divorce, Kelly Clarkson says, "I love dating *me*!"

Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

Despite — or perhaps because of — her reportedly messy divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson sounds like she’s enjoying being on her own at the moment.

While chatting with Gwyneth Paltrow on her talk show on Wednesday, Kelly noted that the actress, who divorced Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2014, has now been married for two years to TV executive Brad Falchuk.

“I mean, coming from someone who is literally amidst a divorce, I can’t even imagine doing it again,” Kelly admitted, noting that it was amazing that Gwyneth found “love and the space and the vulnerability” to remarry.

Gwyneth revealed it was “probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” but then assured Kelly, “You will have it again, Kelly. It just takes time.”

But any potential suitor who’s looking to date the soon-to-be-single Ms. Clarkson is going to have to wait awhile.

“Well, I’m actually in that place where I think a lot of people — I’ve heard — that go through divorce, it’s almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again,” Kelly replied, and then laughed, “And I love dating me! So I’m actually not looking for it.”

Kelly did grill Gwyneth on the difficulties of co-parenting, however. She and Brandon share four children, two of their own, and two from Brandon’s previous relationship, and she’s spoken before about her concerns as to how the split is affecting them.

Gwyneth, who shares children Apple and Moses with her ex, told Kelly, “You just have to make a concerted effort to think about ‘what is best for the children at this moment?’ and then push your own reactivity down as best you can.”

(Marriage discussion comes 7:06 into video below)





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.