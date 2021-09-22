“An epic fail of the legal system”: Watch trailer for Netflix’s ‘Britney vs. Spears’

Courtesy Netflix

“It’s an epic fail of the legal system that this has gone on for so long,” says one person in the newly released trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary Britney vs Spears.

After Hulu/FX’s documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears reignited the #FreeBritney movement back in February, Netflix’s doc promises more of a deeper dive into the actual workings of her conservatorship, which has been in place for 13 years. On Wednesday, her lawyer told a judge that he expects it to be terminated this fall — something Britney has evidently wanted for years.

Netflix says Britney vs Spears features the results of “years-long investigative work,” as well as “exclusive interviews and new documents,” text messages and voicemail. It promises to tell the story of “Britney’s behind-the-scenes fight for her own autonomy,” and her “public and private search for freedom.”

The documentary comes from director Erin Lee Carr, and features journalist Jenny Eliscu, who wrote a 2002 Rolling Stone cover story on Britney. Unlike Framing Britney Spears, which focused on how the media was complicit in causing the crisis that led to her conservatorship, Britney vs. Spears insists it doesn’t “utilize the traumatic images that have previously defined her.”

Britney vs. Spears will start streaming on Netflix on September 28.

