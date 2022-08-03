“And then there were three”: Leona Lewis welcomes first child with Dennis Jauch

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Las Vegas

Congratulations are in order for Leona Lewis, who welcomed her first child with husband Dennis Jauch. The “Bleeding Love” singer announced she gave birth to their daughter last month.

The Grammy nominee took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a photo of her cuddling with her bundle of joy while holding hands with her partner. “And then there were three,” she captioned the post. “Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.”

Leona’s famous friends — such as Jessie J, Keri Hilson, Calum Scott and Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe — flooded the comments with an outpouring of congratulatory remarks and celebrations.

The British singer first revealed she was going to be a mom back in March when she posted a glamour shot of her posing in a form-fitting black dress. She’s turned to the side in the snap, which showed off her growing pregnant stomach. She captioned the sentimental post, “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer.”

This is the first child for Lewis, 37, and Jauch, 33. The couple wed in 2019.

