And this is crazy: “Call Me Maybe” turns 10

Ready to feel old? It’s been 10 years since Carly Rae Jepsen released her now iconic pop hit, “Call Me Maybe.”

Don’t worry, she feels old too. In an Twitter post Monday, the singer shared three different versions of the single’s cover — the original, a recreation featuring a picture of her now, and a version where she’s sporting a grey old lady wig and is knitting.

“It’s been 10 years since ‘Call Me Maybe’ and this is how that makes me feel,” she joked. “Shout out to OG photographer @VanessaHeins for shooting all three covers. Future, present and past!”

In celebration of the anniversary, Carly will do a special Q&A tonight at 6 p.m. ET. You can submit your questions using the hashtag #CMM10.

It’s been 10 years since “Call Me Maybe” and this is how that makes me feel. 👵🏻 Shout out to OG photographer @VanessaHeins for shooting all three covers. Future, present and past! ❤️ https://t.co/Y4PNAD6wz5 pic.twitter.com/qrLSDBLo7p — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) September 20, 2021

