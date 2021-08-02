Andy Grammer debuts new camp song with fan-submitted lyrics and daughter’s help

Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Andy Grammer has debuted a new summer camp anthem with the help of fans and his four-year-old daughter, Louisiana.

The song, called “C.A.M.P.,” is the result of a campaign in partnership with Quaker Chewy that asked fans to submit their own camp-themed lyrics. For every lyric submitted, Quaker Chewy donated a dollar to the American Camp Association.

Andy compiled the best lyrics into a song, which he performed at a campsite with little Louie by his side.

The chorus goes, “Wanna see my friends/ I wanna feel A-OK/ I wanna say ‘Mmmm’ with a piece of marshmallow in my face/ I wanna sing too loud/ I wanna stay up late/ Well camp is where my heart it comes to play.”

You can listen to the track now on ChewyCampTrack.com and on Quaker’s YouTube channel.

