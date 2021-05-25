Andy Grammer reveals youngest daughter sustained second-degree burns on her hand

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Andy Grammer‘s youngest daughter, Izzy, is on the mend after burning her hand recently.

The “Honey I’m Good” singer attests that his 13-month-old daughter is “totally fine” and is already trying to get into even more trouble.

Although Grammer, 37, didn’t reveal how Izzy sustained second-degree burns on her hand, he did explain on Instagram that his little one hasn’t quite figured out what is and is not a good idea to investigate.

Sharing a photo of the two waiting at the emergency room, with Izzy’s left hand bandaged in gauze, the Dancing with the Stars alum is photographed shoving his foot against the electrical socket while his daughter is tearfully turning toward the camera.

“Me: You just second degree burned your hand and no you cannot stick your gauze mitten into the socket here in the emergency room,” Grammer captioned the photo, noting her reaction was, “Don’t hold me down bro.”

The “Keep Your Head Up” singer assured fans that there’s nothing to be concerned about as “Doctors say she will be totally fine.”

“Honestly she was a champ about the whole thing,” added Grammer. “Also my wife @aijiaofficial is a saint. Sunday was a doozy.”

Grammer shares daughters Israel “Izzy” Blue and Louisiana “Louie” K, who is three, with wife Aijia Lise.

