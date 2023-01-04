Angry parents slam Lil Nas X and The Wiggles over rumored collab

Columbia Records

Lil Nas X isn’t shy about his appreciation for The Wiggles, even going so far as wanting them to co-headline his tour. But a rumored collab between the two is sending angry parents off the edge.

The Australian children’s music group recently shared a photo of them and Lil Nas X on Instagram and captioned it, “New collab in the wind?” The photo, which was taken at Australia’s Falls Festival, shows the group surrounding the rapper, who is holding up his own purple Wiggles shirt.

Apparently, some parents really didn’t like the idea of the two forces working together.

“Oh dear you can’t be serious? The Wiggles should remain a source of light not dark,” one concerned parent opined in the comment section. Another criticized, “Such a shame, my daughter loved the Wiggles. I don’t see how someone who lap dances the devil in their music videos is a good candidate for working in the children’s music industry.”

Other angry commentators claimed they will swear off The Wiggles for good if they collaborate with Lil Nas X, while other fans are coming to the artists’ defense. Said one supporter, “So many snowflakes in these comments.”

Lil Nas X has been regularly criticized by right-wing and religious individuals in recent years. He came under fire in 2021 for his controversial “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video, which featured him pole dancing into hell and giving the devil a lap dance before snapping his neck to steal his throne.

The rapper embraced the hate and even tried capitalizing off of it with various merchandise.

Neither X nor The Wiggles have responded to any of the angry comments.

