Anne-Marie invites all her North American “FRIENDS” to her Dysfunctional tour

Bella Howard

Anne-Marie is ready to kickstart her Dysfunctional tour, announcing a slew of 2022 North American dates on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old British singer, who is promoting her new album Therapy, will head across the pond in early spring. Her first pit stop set for April 5, 2022, in San Francisco’s August Hall. Anne-Marie then will take a single day’s rest before picking things up in Los Angeles, with a show set at The Belasco on the 7th.

The “2002” and “FRIENDS” singer will then say hello to Canada for a show at Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Hall on April 10, before heading down to New York City for an April 12 performance at the historic Webster Hall. Her North American leg will wrap up on April 15 with a concert at Chicago’s Park West theater.

Pre-sale tickets for the shows will be available starting Thursday, December 2, with tickets going on ale to the general public on Friday, December 3, at Anne-Marie’s official website.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the pop star gushed, ” I CAN’T WAIT! It’s gonna be so much fun” along with a puppy eyes emoji.

Anne-Marie released ﻿Therapy﻿, her second studio album and follow-up to her 2018 debut ﻿Speak Your Mind﻿, in July. It produced the hit collabs “Our Song” and “Kiss My (Uh Oh),” which she respectively sang with Niall Horan﻿ and British pop act ﻿Little Mix.

