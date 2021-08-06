Anne-Marie’s bringing the visuals for Saturday’s livestream “‘Therapy’ — The Live Experience”

Will Beach

Now that she’s released her new album Therapy, Anne-Marie is bringing you Therapy — The Live Experience. It’s the British pop star’s first-ever global livestream, happening Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET. Anne-Marie tells ABC Audio that she’s used her background in musical theater to create visuals for all the songs on the album.

“When I write songs, I visually see the video,” Anne-Marie says of the livestream. “So during lockdown, obviously you’re writing a lot. And then, the longer it was going on, I was like, ‘I’m not gonna be able to do a tour of this, so how am I gonna make this happen?'”

The singer notes that when the option of doing a livestream came about, “I straightaway got on a piece of paper and I was drawing out what my brain was showing me. I come from musical theater, so my brain — when I hear each individual song — it’s in a different setting in my head.”

Anne-Marie’s not kidding about the musical theater stuff: When she was six, she appeared in Les Misérables on London’s West End — the U.K. equivalent of Broadway — and when she was 12, she was in another West End production, Whistle Down the Wind, whose cast also included fellow future pop star Jessie J.

While the livestream won’t feature any special guests, like her “Our Song” duet partner Niall Horan, Anne-Marie says she plans to “change the set [for] every song I do.”

“I was anxious about it, but now I’m just so excited about how many people are gonna be watching!” Anne-Marie adds. “Because it’s basically gonna be my biggest show, considering that you don’t have…to go to the city that I’m performing in.”

Tickets for the livestream are on sale now via OnAir.events.

