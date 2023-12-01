Apple Music launching Taylor Swift Eras experience in NYC next week as pals salute her in new video

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift super fans can register now for a chance to attend a special in-person event arranged by Apple Music in New York City.

Apple Music’s Taylor Swift Eras: The Experience will launch in lower Manhattan on December 8 and run through December 9. While the streaming platform is careful to say that Taylor will not be in attendance, it doesn’t detail exactly what fans can expect from the event.

Apple has also celebrated Taylor being its Artist of the Year by putting together a montage that includes a large number of her opening acts, past and present, plus her BFF Selena Gomez, all talking about why they love Tay and naming their favorite Era.

“I think it’s pretty obvious why Taylor is the artist of the year,” Selena says. “She has done so much for her community and fans.”

Camila Cabello, who opened for Taylor on the Reputation stadium tour, adds, “She really has been the soundtrack for me and my friends’ lives. Those albums are poetry.” Eras tour opener Gracie Abrams notes, “She’s made magic. Kinda end of story.”

Fellow Eras tour opener Sabrina Carpenter says of Taylor, “She struggles to do anything that isn’t iconic.” We also hear from Eras Tour openers MUNA and Girl in Red in the video; Girl in Red raves, “My favorite Era is wherever she is and wherever she takes us.”

