Are John Mayer and Rihanna collaborating on something?

John Mayer & Rihanna in 2009; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for VEVO

Rumor has it that John Mayer and Rihanna are working on something together.

Page Six snapped photos of the pair having dinner at a West Hollywood restaurant on Tuesday. John and Rihanna both dressed casually for their meeting. The “Gravity” singer was wearing a button-down top and white undershirt, while Rihanna wore a brown, wrapped crop top, oversized cable-knit sweater and high-waisted jeans.

It’s unknown what exactly the two talked about, but the musicians have reportedly been friends for a while, after getting to know each other through John’s former flame, Katy Perry.

Rihanna told reporters recently that she does have new music coming; perhaps RiRi wants John to add his signature guitar stylings to one of her tracks.

