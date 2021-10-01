Are these billboards hinting at an Adele album release?

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Add this to the continued speculation that new Adele music is imminent.

Adele fan accounts have discovered cryptic billboards popping up with the number “30.” As we all know, Adele has titled her past three albums after her ages — her last one being 2015’s 25. Although Adele is 33 now, 30 was a crucial age for the singer, as she separated from husband Simon Konecki that year, so many believe that will be the title of her next album.

Twitter account Adele Daily shared two images of the “30” billboards, one in Dublin, Ireland, and the other in Dubai. “Something is happening. #30,” the fan account captioned the post.

Eagle-eyed fans also peeped Adele’s friend, wellness author Jedidiah Jenkins, liking posts about the billboards. Other fans speculated that the reason Taylor Swift bumped up the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) from November 19 to November 12 is because she didn’t want to compete with new Adele music.

Still no official word from Adele, so stay tuned!

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.