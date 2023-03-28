Ariana Grande acknowledges 10th anniversary of Mac Miller duet “The Way”

Republic Records

March 25 marked the 10th anniversary of the release of “The Way,” Ariana Grande‘s duet with the late rapper Mac Miller from her debut album Yours Truly. When a fan pointed out the milestone, Ariana responded with a sweet message.

Over the weekend, a fan posted a clip from the song’s video on Instagram and wrote, “‘the way (feat. mac miller)’ was released 10 YEARS AGO today !! can’t believe it’s been a whole DECADE (and more) in this road together how are u guys celebrating today?”

Ariana responded in the comments, “i love you.”

The milestone is more than just a song release for Ari: After “The Way” hit the top 10, she and Mac, born Malcolm McCormick, teamed up for a remix of her single “Into You” in 2016, the same year they went public as a couple. They split in 2018, and four months later, Mac died at age 26 from an accidental overdose.

In her 2019 hit “thank u, next,” Ari paid tribute to her late love, singing, “Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcolm/ ‘Cause he was an angel.”

