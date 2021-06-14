Ariana Grande announces new ‘God Is a Woman’ fragrance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

After rumors swirled that Ariana Grande was starting a new beauty line, we now know we’ll be getting at least one new beauty product from the singer in the near future.

Ari revealed on social media Monday that her newest fragrance — called God Is a Woman after her Sweetener song of the same name — will be coming soon to Ulta Beauty stores. The post gives fans their first glimpse of the perfume, which comes in a unique white gem-cut bottle.

The new scent follows her previous releases, Ari by Ariana Grande, Sweet Like Candy, Cloud, Moonlight, and thank u, next.

It’s still not confirmed whether Ari plans to expand her beauty empire beyond her fragrances. But according to the Instagram account Trendmood, she’s filed a trademark for a full beauty line called “God Is a Woman” that covers skincare, body mousse, mists, shower gels, bath gels and more.

