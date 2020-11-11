Ariana Grande appears to be launching an animal rescue non-profit

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Ariana Grande may be taking her love of animals to the next level.

The singer appears to be launching an animal rescue non-profit, Orange Twins Rescue. In a social media post Wednesday, Ariana teased an upcoming website for the Los Angeles-based organization and invited her fans to follow the non-profit on social media for more info.

“we are so happy, proud and excited our site comin soon follow @orangetwinsrescue on instagram for more,” Ariana wrote.

She shared the post along with a graphic of a Windows 95-style computer screen featuring the Orange Twins Rescue logo.

Ariana herself owns 10 dogs, and they’re all rescues. The most famous ones are Toulouse, who’s appeared in multiple music videos with Ariana, and Myron, the dog of her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

In her latest video for “positions,” the final shot features Ariana as president of the United States, walking a bunch of her dogs across the White House lawn.

