Ariana Grande begs Rihanna to release her new album and "fill my ears again"

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Rihanna‘s fans have been begging her for years to release the follow-up to her album ANTI, to no avail. But maybe Rihanna will listen to the pleadings of a fellow pop star.

On Instagram, Ariana Grande posted a shot of a tweet from an account called Chart Data, stating that Ariana is now the “most-streamed female artist of all time on Spotify, surpassing Rihanna (over 20.5 billion).”

She captioned the image, “holy s**t thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much.

i can’t wait to give u new things to listen to.”

She added, “now can rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please.”



So far no response from Rihanna.

In other Ariana news, her new perfume, R.E.M., is now available at Ulta.com. It’ll arrive in stores on August 31.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



